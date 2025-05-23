Wanted woman accused of leading police on chase through Washington, Allegheny counties

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a woman they say led officers on a high-speed chase through multiple communities.

According to court documents, officers tried to pull Amy Jo Cole over on I-79 North in South Strabane Township in Washington County on May 16 when they saw her cross the solid yellow line and change to the right lane without signaling.

They said she took off and reached speeds of over 120 m.p.h., recklessly passed other vehicles and drove down the center of both lanes.

Police ended the chase when they approached a construction zone on I-79 in Allegheny County for safety concerns.

Cole has a probation violation warrant and has not yet been arrested.

