Wanted woman accused of stealing from Rivers Casino hotel, having drug paraphernalia

PITTSBURGH — A McKeesport woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a hotel and had drug paraphernalia on her at Rivers Casino.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to the casino for a suspect in a theft, identified as Dominique Johnson, 32, standing in the lobby.

Rivers Casino Security said $500 was stolen from the Landing Hotel and that Pittsburgh police were investigating.

State police watched the surveillance video of the theft and determined Johnson was the person caught on camera.

Johnson was taken into custody. She also had an active warrant for failure to appear in reference to making false reports, state police said.

While executing a search warrant on Johnson, troopers found three improvised glass smoking devices, all of which displayed burn marks and burnt residue and two of which also had tightly packed copper. All were concealed in Newport cigarette packs inside Johnson’s fanny pack, state police said.

Johnson was taken to Allegheny County Jail and is lodged for her arrest warrant.

