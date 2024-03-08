Wanted woman charged for hitting sheriff’s office car during chase in Indiana County

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A wanted woman is facing new charges after she hit a sheriff’s office car during a chase in Indiana County Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana said Tianna Renee Deyarmin, 27, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, evading arrest or detention on foot, resisting arrest or other law enforcement and criminal mischief.

State police said troopers were dispatched to assist the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office with a female suspect involved in a vehicle and foot pursuit near the intersection of US 119 Highway South and Power Plant Road in Center Township at around 9:13 a.m.

By the time troopers arrived, the sheriff’s office had the woman in custody.

Earlier that morning, a sheriff’s deputy saw a male in the passenger seat of a black pick-up truck in the area of Beech Street. His head was tilted back and his eyes were closed, prompting the deputy to knock on the window to check on him.

A woman came toward the truck and sat in the driver’s seat. The deputy recognized her as Deyarmin and knew of her outstanding arrest warrants. The deputy confirmed her identity, then went back to his car to confirm the warrants.

Deyarmin then fled in the pick-up truck. The deputy gave chase. At one point, Deyarmin stopped the truck, but before the deputy could get out of their car, she reversed into the deputy’s unit and continued to drive away, state police said.

Deyarmin and the male were later found inside a house along Power Plant Road.

No charges are pending against the passenger, state police said.

