Warhol Museum approved for new Pop District performance venue on the North Side

WARHOL MUSEUM The sun shines behind the Andy Warhol Museum on Pittsburgh's Northside, Friday, Sept. 10, 2004. (KEITH SRAKOCIC/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — The Pop District is approved for a new anchor development.

The Pittsburgh Planning Commission voted to approve the Pop District Entertainment Venue, a new multipurpose facility that reaches five stories and includes a 1,000-capacity performance venue slated for an open parking lot across from the Warhol Museum.

“This is an enormous step,” said Dan Law, associate director of the Andy Warhol Museum, which has been pursuing its Pop District plan of which the new venue is a key component. “It just brings the project closer to reality.”

