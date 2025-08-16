Warm, humid this evening; chance of stray shower, storm before sunset

PITTSBURGH — It’ll be very warm and more humid this evening, with temperatures staying in the 80s through sunset. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out before sunset, but most of this has fizzled out for the evening. It’ll be warm and muggy overnight, with lows around 70 degrees.

It’ll be very warm and humid Sunday, with highs that will make it to the mid-80s, but it will feel more like 90 degrees before the chance for a few showers and storms in the afternoon. An isolated severe storm is possible Sunday afternoon through early evening. Strong winds will be the primary threat, along with lightning and downpours. Make sure to stay weather aware, and if thunder roars, move indoors.

The start of the work week will be very warm and humid, with highs topping out above average in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday will feel the hottest with heat indices in the 90s. Make sure to stay safe in the heat, stay cool and hydrated.

Scattered showers and storms are possible both Tuesday and Wednesday in the afternoon and evening hours. Thursday and Friday will be less humid with highs in the low 80s.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Get the latest updates and alerts on your phone with the Severe Weather Team 11 app.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group