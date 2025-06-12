Warm morning leading to plenty of sun, humid afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s a bit warmer this morning, with most neighborhoods starting off the day in the low 60s. Expect plenty of sun today along with some cumulus clouds and highs pushing into the upper 80s. Humidity will become more noticeable by this afternoon.

Friday won’t be as warm, but it will be humid with widely scattered thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but storms may contain heavy rain, given the high moisture content.

Off and on showers and storms are expected each day this weekend, although no day will be a washout. With more clouds and rain around, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 70s, but it will remain muggy and a bit unsettled going into early next week.

Stay tuned to Channel 11 for weather updates throughout the U.S. Open Championship.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group