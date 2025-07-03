Warm, mostly dry evening will turn to comfortable conditions overnight

PITTSBURGH — It’ll be warm this evening with a nice breeze. Most locations will stay dry, but there is a slight chance of a stray shower or storm with a passing front in our eastern counties through early evening. Overnight temperatures will fall to the upper 50s and low 60s with very comfortable conditions.

The Fourth of July will be sunny, with highs hitting the mid-80s. Temperatures will heat up this weekend, and highs will rise to around 90 degrees with higher humidity making it feel hot. The heat index should rise to the mid-90s by Sunday afternoon. The next chance for showers and storms will come later Monday afternoon.

