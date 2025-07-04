Warm and pleasant evening, with temperatures falling overnight

PITTSBURGH — It’ll be warm but pleasant this evening, with temperatures in the upper 70s for the fireworks tonight. And it’ll be comfortable overnight, with temperatures falling to the lower 60s.

Temperatures will heat up this weekend, and highs will rise to around 90 degrees with higher humidity on the way. There is a slight chance of a stray shower Saturday afternoon, but most locations will stay dry. The humidity will continue to rise Sunday, pushing the heat index into the mid-90s by the afternoon. Make sure to stay safe in the sun and heat this holiday weekend!

It’ll still be warm and very humid Monday, with isolated showers and a few storms possible in the afternoon and evening hours.

Have a safe and happy Fourth of July from Severe Weather Team 11!

