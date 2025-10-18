Warm, sunny Saturday before possibly severe weather moves in Sunday

PITTSBURGH — You won’t need the ice scraper this morning with most neighborhoods starting the day in the mid to upper 40s. A stray shower is possible as a weak wave of energy moves through, particularly north along I-80.

This afternoon will be warm, breezy and mostly sunny. Highs will reach the upper 70s and may get very close to 80 degrees in some spots! That won’t tie a record, but it is a good 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

Lows will only drop into the low 60s tonight as the next cold front approaches. That front will bring us rain on Sunday afternoon, along with a line of gusty winds between roughly 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The main concern is locally damaging wind gusts, which will depend on how much the atmosphere destabilizes ahead of the line.

Sunday Severe Outlook

Behind the front, rain and windy conditions will continue Sunday night as temperatures begin to fall. Highs will be near 60 on Monday and Tuesday before dipping into the 50s for the second half of the week.

