Warm, sunny stretch of weather continues for next couple of days

PITTSBURGH — Our dry, sunny stretch of weather continues, so grab the sunscreen and enjoy some time outdoors. Temperatures will jump quickly into the upper 70s with many areas near 80.

We are still a few weeks away from peak leaf color, but many trees are already showing some slight changes — so enjoy the views.

Dry weather with low humidity will continue for the next couple of days so take advantage and check those outdoor projects off your list.

