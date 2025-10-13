Warm temperatures for Tuesday, colder weather on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures are back on Tuesday with highs jumping into the low 70s, about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Unfortunately, the warmup will not last with colder temps returning Wednesday, bringing the threat for frost or a hard freeze through the end of the week.

Clearing skies and light winds will set the stage for morning low temperatures to dip into the 30s early Thursday and Friday, with frost likely in many areas.

Dry weather sticks around through the end of the week but rain returns later this weekend.

