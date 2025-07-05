Warm this evening, temperatures will drop to upper 60s overnight

PITTSBURGH — It’ll be very warm this evening, with temperatures in the 80s through sunset and dropping to the upper 60s overnight.

The heat will continue with higher humidity Sunday. Highs will reach the low 90s, but it will feel more like the mid-90s. Make sure to stay safe in the sun and heat this holiday weekend!

It’ll still be hot and very humid Monday, with isolated showers and a few storms possible in the afternoon and evening hours.

Tuesday will not be as hot, but it will still be humid with isolated showers and a few storms. Rounds of rain could create flooding concerns, so make sure to check the latest forecast.

