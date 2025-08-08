Warm with mix of sun, clouds Friday ahead of temps in the 90s this weekend

PITTSBURGH — It’s a little warmer this morning with most neighborhoods in the low to mid-60s. Expect a similar feeling day to Thursday, with maybe a touch more humidity and high temperatures a degree or two warmer. We should enjoy a nice mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon.

Another push of lower humidity tonight will allow some areas to dip into the 50s late, especially north of Pittsburgh.

Get ready for heat this weekend as highs soar back near 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Humidity levels will be a bit elevated, but not enough to drive up the heat index too much.

Plenty more heat on the way next week before a weak front approaches from the north on Wednesday. That will bring us our next best chance for showers and storms after what has been a long spell without any rain.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group