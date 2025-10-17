Warmer air will flood the Pittsburgh region Saturday before a cold front moves in

PITTSBURGH — After our chilliest start in six months, temperatures will rebound to seasonable levels this afternoon.

It won’t be as cold tonight thanks to more clouds and a light south wind. A stray shower can’t be ruled out late, but most areas will be dry.

Warmer air will flood the region Saturday with highs expected to reach the upper 70s during the afternoon. This isn’t quite at record levels, but it is a good 15 degrees above average.

The weather goes downhill on Sunday as a cold front crosses the region. That will bring showers as early as mid-day with the potential for gusty storms during the afternoon and early evening. If the atmosphere can destabilize enough, locally damaging wind gusts will be possible. It will remain windy Sunday night behind the front.

Temperatures will drop below normal for much of next week with highs only in the 50s by Wednesday. Get ready for more fall chill!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group