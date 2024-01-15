Warming centers to open across the City of Pittsburgh Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will activate several warming centers on Tuesday as cold weather moves through this week.

The warming centers are activated when the forecasted highs are predicted below 20 degrees.

The following six Healthy Active Living Centers will open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15216

412-567-7290

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

412-766-4656

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road

Pittsburgh, PA15208

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa15204

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Additionally, CitiParks Recreation Centers are open with the following hours:

AMMON at 2217 Bedford Ave., Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ARLINGTON at 2201 Salisbury Street, Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BROOKLINE at 1400 Oakridge Street, Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

JEFFERSON at 605 Redknap Street, Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MAGEE at 745 Greenfield Ave., Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PAULSON at 1201 Paulson Ave., Monday-Friday: Noon to 8 p.m.

PHILLIPS at 201 Parkfield Street, Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 PM, Saturday: 8 a.m. to Noon

WARRINGTON at 329 Warrington Ave., Monday-Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WEST PENN at 450 30th Street, Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 PM, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

