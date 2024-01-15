Warming centers to open across the City of Pittsburgh Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will activate several warming centers on Tuesday as cold weather moves through this week.
The warming centers are activated when the forecasted highs are predicted below 20 degrees.
The following six Healthy Active Living Centers will open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
1555 Broadway Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-567-7290
Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
3515 McClure Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-4656
Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
745 Greenfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA15217
Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
7321 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, PA15208
Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
720 Sherwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa15204
South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Additionally, CitiParks Recreation Centers are open with the following hours:
- AMMON at 2217 Bedford Ave., Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- ARLINGTON at 2201 Salisbury Street, Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- BROOKLINE at 1400 Oakridge Street, Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- JEFFERSON at 605 Redknap Street, Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- MAGEE at 745 Greenfield Ave., Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- PAULSON at 1201 Paulson Ave., Monday-Friday: Noon to 8 p.m.
- PHILLIPS at 201 Parkfield Street, Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 PM, Saturday: 8 a.m. to Noon
- WARRINGTON at 329 Warrington Ave., Monday-Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- WEST PENN at 450 30th Street, Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 PM, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
