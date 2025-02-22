Lawrence County officials warn community of arrest warrant scam

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The Lawrence County District Attorney’s office is warning community members about a warrant scam.

The office says the scam has already cost several residents thousands of dollars.

Officials say the scammers claim to be law enforcement and contact people, saying there is an outstanding warrant for their arrest. The scammers are providing fake but official-looking documents and explain to victims that if they don’t pay to “quash the outstanding warrant,” then they will be arrested.

The scammers are also reportedly using a VPN to hide their location and a call scrambler to display Lawrence County numbers with law enforcement names attached.

The DA’s office says law enforcement will never contact you demanding money to satisfy a warrant.

If you are contacted by anyone about an arrest warrant for you or a loved one, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (724) 652-5121 or the policing agency that they are claiming to represent.

