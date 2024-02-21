Warren man arrested for having loaded handgun in carry-on at Pittsburgh International Airport

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Warren man is behind bars after he had a loaded handgun with his carry-on items at Pittsburgh International Airport Wednesday.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said the man was caught with a 9 mm handgun that was loaded with 15 bullets.

Officials said the man did not have a valid permit to carry a firearm.

“Last year we set a record when our officers prevented 44 guns from getting past our checkpoints,” said TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport Karen Keys-Turner. “We are hoping to see fewer travelers bring their guns to our checkpoints this year. Responsible gun owners know not to bring their guns to a checkpoint because they cannot carry them into the cabin of a plane. This individual carelessly introduced an unnecessary risk into the airport environment and as a result he will face a stiff Federal financial penalty that will likely cost him thousands of dollars.”

In 2024, TSA officers have caught five guns at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

