Washington County Chamber of Commerce looking into opportunities that could come from NFL Draft

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Washington County Chamber of Commerce is hoping to see a financial boom from the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh in April.

Pittsburgh Steelers Vice President of Business Development Dan Rooney III met with Washington County leaders to talk about the draft’s big business impact.

Washington County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Katula said he is excited about the opportunity.

“We’re very happy its going to be here and help us to showcase and highlight the wonderful things not only in Washington County and the greater Pittsburgh region, but of course the city of Pittsburgh.”

The chamber meets annually to discuss what possibilities and challenges the county has in the new year.

