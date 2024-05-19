Washington County church hit by tornado will resume services on Sunday

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A church that was hit by a tornado in Washington County a week ago is prepared to go back to worship.

Crossroad Ministries was hit by a tornado while 100 people were inside last weekend.

Tornado hits Washington County church, damages roof while 100 people are inside

Part of the church’s roof was ripped off, but church officials say services will be held in the church auditorium on Sunday.

There will be one at 9:30 a.m. and another at 11 a.m.

