Washington County fire departments warn of elevated fire danger Wednesday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Washington County fire departments are urging people to avoid burning on Wednesday, due to an elevated fire risk.

Per South Strabane Township Fire and Emergency Services, the National Weather Service issued an Elevated Frie Weather threat for the area on Wednesday.

NWS warns that a combination of dry conditions, low humidity and breezy winds will result in favorable conditions for rapidly spreading outdoor fires.

“We understand that the weather is beautiful, and many residents are eager to begin their spring yard cleanup, but the risk of fire is too great,” first responders warn. “Even a small backyard fire can quickly become uncontrollable, endangering lives and property. A single ember can travel great distances, igniting dry brush and creating a dangerous situation within minutes.”

Fire officials urge residents to abide by the following precautions:

No open burning

properly dispose of smoking materials

Grill with caution -- keep girls away from dry grass and ensure all embers/ashes are fully extinguished

Be mindful of sparks

If you see an uncontrolled fire, report it immediately.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group