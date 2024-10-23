Local

Washington County man facing animal cruelty charges after his dog was found to be malnourished

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington County man is facing animal cruelty charges after his dog was found to be malnourished.

According to court documents, Stephen Matiyasic contacted someone about his sick dog, Tosh, on Sept. 23, saying she was having bowel issues and couldn’t walk up and down the steps.

When the person Matiyasic contacted came to his Marianna Borough home to help take Tosh to the vet, they noticed the house had a “horrible odor emitting from inside” and the dog was so skinny it “looked like she had no fat on her body.” Tosh also had an unknown liquid seeping from her skin.

At the vet’s office, staff gave Tosh treats and water — which she quickly ate. But, due to her low quality of life, she was euthanized.

Tosh’s medical records, according to court documents, show she was extremely emaciated and dehydrated, and was also diagnosed with metabolic syndrome from cancer, renal disease, Lyme disease and starvation.

Matiyasic is facing several charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of animals.

