Washington County man wins ‘official truck of Pittsburgh Steelers’

PITTSBURGH — A Washington County man will be driving home in black and gold after winning the “official truck of the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Scott Shonts from Daisytown won the “Toughest Truck, Toughest Team” sweepstakes this year.

Shonts and nine other finalists received tickets to the game today. They were chosen randomly out of the pool of applicants.

To win the truck the finalists had to randomly select a Steelers alumni jersey and wear it in the endzone finale. Contestants were given hints about the Steeler alumnus. Shonts correctly selected Santonio Holmes and won the competition.

The truck is a black and gold wrapped Ford F-150.

This is the 11th truck to be given out since the contest began.

Contestants who did not win the truck received gift cards.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group