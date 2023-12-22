Washington County nonprofit thanks Channel 11 viewers for helping it reach ‘Adopt a Family’ goal

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Two weeks ago, Channel 11 told you how the community action agency Blueprints needed your help to sponsor families this holiday season. Now, it has all of the gifts it needs, thanks in part to Channel 11 viewers.

Christmas morning is still a few days away, but a very special delivery got underway Friday. Volunteers loaded up an SUV with toys, Christmas breakfast, and other items and headed to Greene County. It’s all part of the Adopt a Family program, which, not long ago, was struggling to reach its goal.

“We needed 47 additional sponsors for those 47 families,” said Jeff Fondelier of Blueprints.

“I didn’t sleep for a few weeks,” said volunteer Seashal Belldina.

So with the help of Channel 11 viewers and other generous donors in Washington County, 784 children from 361 families will have the holiday they deserve.

“It’s tough for them to make ends meet throughout the year, and everyone wants to give their children a wonderful Christmas,” Fondelier said.

“It’s a real service project, not just financially, but also the time during this busy time of year to shop for families, wrap their presents, deliver them,” Belldina said.

Belldina brought her three children to help load the SUV and deliver the donations, showing them firsthand what the season of giving is all about.

“We’re very grateful, you know? The kindness of strangers really leaves a lasting impression,” Belldina said.

