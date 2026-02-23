Washington County panel talks about the biggest challenges to development

When it comes to development in Washington County, it’s all about power.

“That’s the first thing they ask. ‘What do you have available? What are the utilities there?’”

That was the answer from Andy Miller, the manager of Alex E. Paris Contracting, when asked what clients interested in developing in Washington County are looking for.

Miller, along with Mon Valley Alliance CEO Jamie Colecchi and Brian Temple, president of Imperial Land Corp., participated in a panel on economic and infrastructure development, hosted by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group