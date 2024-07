The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will host a license-to-carry satellite event next month.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at the Mt. Pleasant Township Firehall, 106 Main St., Hickory.

The service is offered for residents who can’t make it to the sheriff’s office during the week.

