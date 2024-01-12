Washington County woman reunites with lost cat after 5 months

PITTSBURGH — A woman feared the worst when her beloved cat Oscar snuck out of their Washington County home in August. Five months later, they were reunited thanks to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

According to HARP, Meagan Harra was letting her dog out in August when Oscar snuck out of the door. She held out hope that her cat would return, but days turned to weeks, and weeks turned to months.

On Jan. 5, a stray cat was brought to HARP’s East Side location. The woman who dropped the cat off said she noticed it on her porch late the night before. When the cat was still there in the morning, she decided to bring it to the shelter.

HARP said they found a microchip on the cat during an exam and got in contact with Harra, who thought she’d never see Oscar again.

The pair was reunited on Jan. 10.

“Oscar’s ordeal is a reminder of the importance of having pets microchipped, it is the best way to protect pets should they go missing. Each year, microchips help HARP reunite countless pets with their families,” HARP said.

