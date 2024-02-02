Washington man sentenced for cyberstalking ex-wife

PITTSBURGH — A local man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for cyberstalking his ex-wife.

The Department of Justice said Eric Scholl, 56, from Washington, was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He also has to pay restitution to his ex-wife.

>> Washington man accused of cyberstalking his ex-wife after PFA filed

Officials said Scholl admitted to cyberstalking his ex-wife after she got a PFA order against him. He also placed a GPS tracking device on her car, directed harassing and intimidating emails, tests and phone calls to her under a service that disguised his phone number and posted lewd content about her on the internet.

“Those who choose to engage in relentless cyberstalking campaigns against traumatized victims cannot hide behind their computers or cell phones,” said U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan. “Working together with our dedicated partners in law enforcement, we will find them, bring them out from the shadows, and hold them accountable under federal law.”

