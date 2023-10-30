Washington police ask for help identifying person in surveillance video breaking into cash register

The City of Washington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person in surveillance videos they shared on social media.

The department said the video is from an incident they are investigating that occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. The video appears to show a male with facial hair in a light-colored hoodie attempting to break into a cash register inside a business.

Anyone who recognizes the person or has any information is asked to call the department at 724-223-1386 or send a private message on Facebook.

