Washington police ask for help identifying person in surveillance video breaking into cash register

By WPXI.com News Staff

I.D. The City of Washington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person in a surveillance video they shared on social media. These are still images taken from the videos. (City of Washington Police Department)

The City of Washington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person in surveillance videos they shared on social media.

The department said the video is from an incident they are investigating that occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. The video appears to show a male with facial hair in a light-colored hoodie attempting to break into a cash register inside a business.

Anyone who recognizes the person or has any information is asked to call the department at 724-223-1386 or send a private message on Facebook.

