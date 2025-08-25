Washington School District mourning loss of beloved teacher, football coach

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Washington School District and community are mourning the loss of beloved junior high teacher and football coach Ron Todd.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of junior high teacher and football coach, Mr. Ron Todd, who was not only a dedicated educator and mentor but also a beloved member of our school community. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with his family,” Superintendent BJ Mihelcic posted on the district’s Facebook page.

According to our radio partners WJPA, Todd collapsed in the grandstands shortly after the team’s season home opener Friday night. He was attended by both teams’ athletic training staff and then taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The school is offering grief counseling services at the Junior Senior High School and the Washington Park Elementary Intermediate School on Monday morning.

“Please know that our entire school community is here to support each other as we navigate this loss together. If you have any questions or need further assistance, please do not hesitate to contact us,” Mihelcic said.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group