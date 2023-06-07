Washington Wild Things game in New Jersey postponed due to air quality issues

Wednesday’s game between the New Jersey Jackals and the Washington Wild Things has been postponed due to air quality issues from Canada wildfires.

The Wild Things, based in Washington County, are a part of Frontier League Professional Baseball.

New Jersey’s Hinchliffe Stadium is owned by Paterson’s school system, which banned outdoor activities today due to the wildfires and air quality issues and warnings that exist across most of the eastern seaboard.

The game is scheduled to be made up tomorrow as part of a doubleheader, which is scheduled to start at 4:35 p.m.

Any updates regarding the start time or tomorrow’s games will be posted at washingtonwildthings.com.

