WATCH: Video catches arrest after high-speed police chase along Parkway East

PITTSBURGH — A video sent in by a Channel 11 viewer shows the end of a wild high-speed chase that police say happened Sunday.

Police say the driver, Cody Wingard, 21, zipped through restaurant parking lots and in and out of traffic on the Parkway East.

The incident began when police reportedly noticed Wingard driving with an extremely loud exhaust.

But when they tried to pull him over, they say he took off.

The chase began at the Twin Fountain Plaza in Monroeville and quickly escalated.

Wingard allegedly sped through a busy four-way intersection, ignoring a red light and the next one before peeling out to the Parkway East.

Kelly Bigenho was working at Rudy’s Subs along William Penn Highway when around 1 p.m. Sunday she heard a car speeding through the parking lot.

“I saw the lights and cars flying after him, and how that guy pulled out in front of the other car and kept on moving,” Bigenho recalled.

She told Channel 11 the driver was going so fast that when he tried to turn onto William Penn Highway, he nearly collided with another car.

Police chased him until just before the Squirrel Hill tunnel where a video captured his arrest.

Wingard is currently in the Allegheny County Jail facing several charges, including fleeing from police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group