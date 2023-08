CANONSBURG, Pa. — A water main break in Canonsburg has left some without service.

The break is at the intersection of Martin Drive and Julia Drive.

A spokesperson with Pennsylvania American Water said an eight-inch pipe broke, leaving 50 without service.

Those impacted by the break are expected to get service again in the afternoon.

