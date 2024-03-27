Water main break disrupting service to some South Side Flats residents

PITTSBURGH — A water main break is disrupting service to some South Side Flats residents.

The break is in the area of 1218 Breed Street.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of crews working at the scene early Wednesday morning. Water could be seen running down the road.

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority estimates the issue will be fixed by 3:30 p.m.

