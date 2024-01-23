Local

Water main break disrupts traffic on Route 19 in Cranberry

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Perry Highway water main break Man assesses water main break in Cranberry Township.

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Traffic is being disrupted on a busy road in Cranberry Township because of a water main break.

The pipe broke after 6 a.m. on northbound Route 19 just past Freeport Road.

The Northern Regional Police Department says the traffic flow is disrupted while crews work to fix the break.

Police encourage people to drive carefully through the area and to consider alternate routes if possible.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Freezing rain could create dangerous driving conditions early Tuesday
  • Woman suing Kennywood Park, says cheese from Potato Patch fries gave her second-degree burn
  • PETA offers gold coin to replace Punxsutawney Phil
  • VIDEO: 2 firefighters fell through floor while fighting massive Homestead blaze
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read