Water main break disrupts traffic on Route 19 in Cranberry

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Traffic is being disrupted on a busy road in Cranberry Township because of a water main break.

The pipe broke after 6 a.m. on northbound Route 19 just past Freeport Road.

The Northern Regional Police Department says the traffic flow is disrupted while crews work to fix the break.

Police encourage people to drive carefully through the area and to consider alternate routes if possible.

