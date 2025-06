HAZELWOOD, Pa. — Part of a road in Hazelwood is flooded because of a water main break.

Pittsburgh Water said an 8-inch water main broke at the intersection of Johnston Avenue and Pauley Avenue.

Crews and flaggers are working at the scene.

Repairs are expected to be completed by the end of the day.

