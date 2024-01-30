Water main break impacting water pressure in three South Hills communities

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — A water main break is impacting service for people living in three South Hills communities.

The break is on Dewey Avenue in Bridgeville.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, some customers in Bridgeville, Scott Township and Upper St. Clair may be experiencing low water pressure.

Once crews turn off the water, the pressure should be restored and only customers in the immediate area of the break will be affected.

The water company hopes to have service restored to everyone by Tuesday afternoon.

