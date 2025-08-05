Water main break leads to massive sinkhole in the middle of a Pittsburgh street

PITTSBURGH — A massive sinkhole in Pittsburgh’s Regent Square area has left residents concerned and without water as crews work to repair the damage. The hole, large enough to swallow a car, appeared on Peebles Street earlier this week with little warning.

Kate Schaich, who lives nearby, described noticing the first signs of trouble.

“The water pressure was fine, there was no discoloration, but you could hear the sewer water rushing, which is not something you would normally hear,” she said.

Schaich and a neighbor noticed a small dip in the road and alerted the Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority.

Concerned for her neighbors’ cars parked nearby, she added, “I thought, whew, if that gets any bigger.”

By Monday afternoon, the road had completely caved in. Crews determined that the water and sewer lines in the area, which are more than 100 years old, needed repairs. According to the Water Authority, aging infrastructure makes these types of issues more common in the neighborhood.

Workers are replacing a section of the water line and repairing the sewage line, but the repairs mean some residents will be without water for several hours. Schaich says the outage is frustrating but hopes the fix will last.

“I hope it’s permanent, but we have so many issues with the pipes around here. Last year and two years ago, they were digging up all the water lines,” she said.

The water authority has not given an exact timeline for restoring service, but crews believe service will be restored by Tuesday night.

