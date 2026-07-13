SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A water main break left a road flooded in Shaler Township on Monday.

Crews are working to repair the break as water pools around them on Soose Road.

Shaler Township Police have closed Soose Road between Wible Run Road and Heather Drive.

Families who live on the street told Channel 11 the incident has been ongoing since 5:30 p.m.

A Channel 11 photographer captured water pouring down a small embankment and into a nearby home.

Several homes are without water service at this time.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Hampton Shaler Water Authority for more details. We are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Water main break leaves Shaler Township road flooded A water main break left a road flooded in Shaler Township on Monday. (WPXI/WPXI)

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