Water main break prompts traffic redirection in Pittsburgh’s West End

PITTSBURGH — A water main break in Pittsburgh’s West End has caused traffic to be redirected.

The water main break is along Wabash Street at the intersection with McCartney Street.

Channel 11 saw that one end is closed and traffic is being redirected at Greentree Road and Woodville Avenue.

Only local traffic is being allowed down McCartney Street.

There’s no word on when the break will be fixed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

