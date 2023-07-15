Water main break prompts traffic redirection in Pittsburgh’s West End

PITTSBURGH — A water main break in Pittsburgh’s West End has caused traffic to be redirected.

The water main break is along Wabash Street at the intersection with McCartney Street.

#breaking water main break at the intersection of Wabash St and McCartney St. Traffic is being redirected at the intersection of GreenTree Road and Woodville Ave. Stay with @WPXI for the latest. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/XNbuZQKJiY — Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) July 15, 2023

Channel 11 saw that one end is closed and traffic is being redirected at Greentree Road and Woodville Avenue.

Only local traffic is being allowed down McCartney Street.

There’s no word on when the break will be fixed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

