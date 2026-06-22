Water main breaks impacting streets in Edgewood and Swissvale

Two water main breaks are impacting people on neighboring streets in neighboring Allegheny communities.

According to the Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority, one of the breaks impacts South Braddock Avenue in Swissvale. The other break impacts West Hutchinson Avenue and East End Avenue in Edgewood.

A Channel 11 crew on South Braddock Avenue saw displaced bricks and broken chunks of asphalt as the water authority began repairs.

The Edgewood Borough Police Department says South Braddock Avenue is closed from the 1000 to 1200 blocks. Saunders Street is blocked from East End to South Braddock.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were without service or when the water main breaks would be fixed.

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