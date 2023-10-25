Water service disruption planned for parts of Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A temporary water service disruption is planned for several communities in Washington County.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, the disruption will affect around 900 customers in portions of New Eagle, Carroll Township and the City of Monongahela.

Pennsylvania American Water will be starting construction on two new pressure-reducing valves (PRV) stations along Dry Run Road. The $1.6 million investment will replace the existing PRV station, which has reached the end of its useful lifespan.

Officials said the new PRV station will increase reliability, better manage system water pressures and enhance fire safety for residents

The service outage will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. Service is expected to be restored at around 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

The map of the communities that will be affected by the outage can be found here.

