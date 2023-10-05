Water shoots from break in Cecil Township

A water main break in Washington County sent water shooting high into the air early this morning.

The break is at Cumer and Cowden roads in Cecil Township, a 911 dispatcher told Channel 11.

Cumer Road is closed through the 100 block due to the break, according to Cecil Twonship Volunteer Fire Company No. 2.

Crews are on the scene.

We’ve reached out to Pennsylvania American Water for more information.

Check back with us for updates.

