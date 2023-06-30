Local

Water spewing from water main break in Franklin Park

By WPXI.com News Staff

Water main break A water main break was reported around 1:20 a.m. along Ingomar Heights Road in Franklin Park.

By WPXI.com News Staff

A water main break was reported in Franklin Park overnight.

The break happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Ingomar Heights Road.

West View Water Authority tells Channel 11 they have not received calls about homes without water, but that will likely change when water is turned off so repairs can be made.

There is water on the road, but traffic has not been affected.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • What’s that smell? Smoke from Canadian wildfires emitting particular scent
  • Fayette County man asks dad to borrow gun to ‘take out’ his mom, prompting SWAT response, police say
  • Bethel Park man accused of using Snapchat to lure 2 underage girls
  • VIDEO: Air quality concerns linger due to Canadian wildfire smoke
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read