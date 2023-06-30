Water spewing from water main break in Franklin Park

A water main break was reported in Franklin Park overnight.

The break happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Ingomar Heights Road.

West View Water Authority tells Channel 11 they have not received calls about homes without water, but that will likely change when water is turned off so repairs can be made.

There is water on the road, but traffic has not been affected.

