HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Harmony Park, the Waterfront’s new musical play area, is now open to the public.

A celebration of the park’s opening will be held on Sunday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All ages are welcome to come and create their own music, catch a live performance and enjoy free kid’s activities and giveaways.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group