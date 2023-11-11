Local

Waterworks Burgatory extends 28-cent milkshake deal

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Burgatory in Fox Chapel.

PITTSBURGH — A Burgatory location is extending its milkshake deal celebrating the end of Route 28 ramp construction.

Burgatory in the Waterworks Mall started offering classic shakes for 28 cents with the purchase of a burger on Monday. The deal was supposed to end after a week, but the restaurant decided to extend it.

“Let’s keep the party going! It’s become clear how many of you have really felt the pain of Route 28 & we’ve loved seeing so many happy faces this week. So rejoice,” a post from Burgatory said.

The milkshake deal now ends Sunday, Nov. 19. But it’s not the only deal this Burgatory location is offering.

They’re also offering $2.80 Yuengling & Miller Lite through the end of the year. Burgatory says the reason is “because let’s be honest this construction isn’t entirely over yet.”



