INWOOD, W. Va. — Wawa is working its way west.

The eastern Pennsylvania stable broke ground on its first store in West Virginia, the company said on social media Wednesday.

The store will be in Inwood, which is just over three hours from Pittsburgh.

There is currently no estimate for when the store is expected to open.

