Waynesburg community celebrates 150th annual “Rain Day”

WAYNESBURG, Pa. — Waynesburg celebrated its 150th annual “Rain Day” on Saturday.

The festival began decades ago when Caleb Ely. a local farmer, remarked that it always seemed to rain on his birthday, July 29.

The event grew ever since, turning into a crowd-pleaser.

Royalty is even crowned each year, with a “Miss Rain Day” and a “Miss Rain Drop.”

“It’s supposed to rain on July 29 and I’m just one of the lucky few of the Miss Rain Day girls to have it rain on July 29,” Miss Rain Day Abby Ray said.

“Rain Day is truthfully one of the best events in the state of Pennsylvania,” Miss Rain Drop, Isabella Wise Jr. said.

Festival organizers said it has rained 118 out of the 150 years the festival has taken place.

It rained over the area for the 2023 celebration.

