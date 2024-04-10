‘We don’t do that out here’: Rowdy Tellez calls out boos aimed at David Bednar

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

For the third time in four attempts this season, Pittsburgh Pirates two-time All-Star closing pitcher David Bednar blew a save.

The latest came in the Pirates’ 5-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday afternoon at PNC Park. Bednar was handed the ball with a 3-1 lead but struggled with wildness and ended up getting charged with four runs. The right-hander’s third blown save was also his first loss of the year.

Bednar hit two batters, walked one and fired only 9 of his 23 pitches for strikes. During his struggles, boos started to rain down from the 10,058 fans in attendance.

ahead of David Bednar's postgame availability this afternoon, Rowdy Tellez had a few words he wanted to share, and support for his guy pic.twitter.com/VgIZab8sRL — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) April 9, 2024

