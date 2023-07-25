‘We need more housing’: $50 million grant to go toward affordable housing in Bedford Dwellings

PITTSBURGH — A new $50 million grant will demolish old apartments and create beautiful new housing for the already existing residents of Bedford Dwellings and many more units still to come.

“We do need housing, we need more housing, and we need more housing,” Randall Taylor from the Hill District Consensus Group said.

Affordable housing is a term used a lot but what does it really mean? For advocates of the Hill District, it’s an opportunity to create vibrant, safe and thriving neighborhoods, and recently state leaders announced $50 million to go towards that vision.

The neighborhood revitalization grant will be used to rehab Bedford Dwellings housing complex by creating more than 800 new affordable housing units.

Current residents told Channel 11 that this is needed.

Advocates say for this to be a true success there is still work to be done. In the future, they also want lawmakers to ensure that there is a pipeline for affordable homeownership.

City officials estimate that the project will be completed over the next six years.

