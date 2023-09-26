Weapons, illegal drugs found during Mt. Lebanon traffic stop

MT. LEBANON, Pa. — A traffic stop in Mt. Lebanon last week led to the arrest of the driver and the discovery of multiple firearms and illegal drugs.

On Facebook, the Mt. Lebanon Police Department says on Thursday, an officer stopped a vehicle on Bower Hill Road because of multiple traffic violations.

The officer realized the driver had an active arrest warrant for a probation violation. While detaining the driver, the officer noticed a handgun beneath the driver’s seat.

Police then seized the vehicle and obtained a search warrant. The execution of that warrant led to the discovery of another gun, ammunition, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The driver was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and charged with weapon and drug violations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group